Ishant Sharma eyes ODI comeback, wishes to be part of 'World Cup-winning team'

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer has played 97 Tests and bagged 297 wickets at an average of 32.39. Ishant is just short of three wickets to join the 300-wicket club in the Test cricket.

The pace bowler said that the stats had never bothered him, so long as his communication with the captain was on point.

"MS Dhoni always backed me. Even after my first 50-60 Tests, he never said we'll look for someone to replace you. To tell you the truth, even after playing 97 Tests, I still don't understand things like average and strike rate! I've never bothered about these things. If I'm not able to understand them, why should I rely on them? It's just a number after all," Sharma said.

"If I am bowling in India and the captain tells me to bowl in a way that I concede only 40 runs in 20 overs and that the spinners will take care of picking up wickets, that's what is important to me. It doesn't matter to me that my bowling average is around 37. My communication will be with my captain and that's why Dhoni backed me," he added.

The pacer will next be seen in action for Delhi Capitals at the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held across three venues in the United Arab Emirates.

The IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI), announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday.