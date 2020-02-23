Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan’s magnificent Test record

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma has been the only bright light in an otherwise damp performance by the Indians in the first Test match against New Zealand. His five-wicket haul has ensured India take the match to the fourth day. His fifer, paired with Ravichandran Ashwin’s three-wicket haul proved to be vital in restricting the Kiwis.

This five-wicket haul of Ishant was his 11th in Test cricket. With this, he joins legendary Indian bowler Zaheer Khan in the elite list of Indian pacers with most five-wicket hauls. While Ishant Sharma took 97 Tests to reach this mark, Zaheer Khan did it in 92 Tests. Both of them share the second position.