Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan smashes 173 off 94 balls against MP

Ishan Kishan is knocking fiercely on the doors of Indian selectors. The swashbuckling southpaw has been in scintillating form in the domestic season. On Saturday, he led his Jharkhand side from the front and score 173 off 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

The skipper came into bat when other batters were struggling to pace their innings. While wickets were tumbling at the other end, it felt like Ishan was playing on a different pitch altogether.

Ishan went into T-20 mode in the 50 over game and thrashed every bowler who came his way. Ishan formed a great partnership with Virat Singh who looked in great form as well. The duo took the team total over 300 in less than 40 overs.

Ishan hit 11 towering sixes and 19 boundaries in the incredible innings. Wishes poured in on twitter appreciating the breathtaking performance by the left hander.