'Ishaaan-daar Kishan': Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and others hail debutante's fearless knock

Debutante Ishan Kishan's fearless knock on Sunday in the second T20I against England today (Sunday) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was hailed by former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Aakash Chopra and every other cricket enthusiast on Twitter.

Kishan came in to open the innings with KL Rahul, however, the latter did not trouble the scorers. The left-handed batsman stitched a 94-run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli before leg-spinner Adil Rashid trapped him in front of the wickets. Kishan's brilliant 32-ball 56 included five fours and four sixes. The 22-year looked completely at ease while his stay on the crease.

Yuvraj Singh said it was a dream debut for the young batsman. "What a dream debut for @ishankishan51 absolutely fearless about his game ! That’s the beauty of playing ipl at a young age you just used to the atmosphere and you go and express your self ! !! And skipper is back with some class of his own !!@imVkohli #ENGvIND t20," he tweeted.