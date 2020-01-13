'Is Virat Kohli clicking the picture?': Twitter asks after BCCI shares team photo without the captain

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture on Twitter captioned, "#TeamIndia all smiles at #NAMAN." However, the captain of the team, Virat Kohli was missing from the photo.
Twitter immediately latched onto the opportunity and started making jokes and memes of Kohli missing from the photo. "We all know Virat sacrificed his no. 3 slot for many players. Now he sacrifices the team photo so that he can click it. My Captain! Selfless," wrote a user.
Making a fun of the players sporting different coloured blazers, a user wrote, "Those who believe Rohit should be the captain will wear blue blazers, those who want Kohli as the captain will wear black."
Here is how Twitter reacted:
Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday against Australia as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.
Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.
But Kohli, who currently has 19 centuries on home soil, has a chance to equal the feat when he leads India in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia on Tuesday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)