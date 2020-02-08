Is Tim Southee superman Virat Kohli's Kryptonite?

New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has become the most successful bowler against India skipper Virat Kohli after he got the better of the run-machine in the second ODI at the Eden Park on Saturday.

During India's chase of 274, Southee bowled a peach of a delivery to disturb the woodwork and send Kohli back to the dressing room on his individual score of 15. It was the sixth incident in ODIs when Southee got Kohli's wicket, same as that of West Indies bowler Ravi Rampaul. Thisara Perera and Adam Zampa have got Kohli's number five times in the 50-over format.

Overall, it was the ninth time when Southee got the priced wicket of Kohli across formats, highest by any bowler in international cricket.