Is Sunil Gavaskar okay? This Boomer thinks concussions are a joke

This wasn't the first time Gavaskar has commented moronically regarding concussion substitutes. In the 2nd T20 between India and Bangladesh earlier in November, Liton Das (again) required treatment after a Khaleel Ahmed yorker hit him flush on the foot. During the subsequent break, Gavaskar couldn't help himself and asked,

"Now the question is, if he has to retire, why can't a foot substitute be allowed? There is a concussion substitute, and if he can't take continue, have a foot substitute!"

He goes on to justify his comment, saying: "If it's someone's incompetence to get hit on the head, and it is nothing else but incompetence - whether he is defending one, or ducking, or going for an attacking shot and he gets hit on the helmet - that is incompetence of the batsman and I don't really believe there should be a concussion substitute."

Ok Boomer. When you conflate physical injuries that will heal (like broken bones or bruises) with trauma to the brain, you've well and truly lost the plot. When you then say that the concussed player should pay for their "incompetence" by either costing their team a player or by being forced to carry on (as they must have, in your generation) you're dismissing the severity of the injury entirely. Concussions are not just like any other injury, and they should most certainly not be treated as such.