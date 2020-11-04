Is someone playing mischief with Rohit Sharma?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has gone mute regarding Rohit Sharma’s injury. Rohit was back when he went for the toss against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the last league match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League on Tuesday, defying the BCCI’s medical team which had tabled his injury.

It is a good sign, not just for the franchise but for the entire country and this raised many questions about the Mumbai skipper's injury.

For the same injury, the Indian team selectors decided not to include Rohit in the squad for the Australia tour even as he returned to the MI’s nets, fuelling speculation on his fitness.

According to Mumbai Indians' team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab

on October 18.

Rohit declared, allaying concerns over his fitness by returning to lead Mumbai Indians following a two-week injury lay-off because of which he was not named in India's squad for the tour of Australia.

“Yes I feel that someone is playing mischief in Rohit Sharma’s cricketing career,” said a former Indian cricketer, while talking to Free Press Journal on the eve of the first qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Rohit silenced all about his hamstring injury, and to some extent, even the president of BCCI, who, on Tuesday, advised him not to rush his return to the field.

“I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to playing a few more games here, let's see what happens. It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely," said Rohit at the post-match presentation on Tuesday.



"Fitness-wise he is fine. We just wanted to give him a break and provide an opportunity to some other guys but I am sure he will be ready for the playoffs," said one of the BCCI officials.

“I am sure that someone is playing mischief,” said one of the former cricketer on conditions of anonymity.

“He is the best in business and I am surprised the selectors have taken the performance of the players in IPL as the criteria to select the team for all the three formats,” said the cricketer, who insisted that Rohit should be on the squad list.

“I am sure someone is playing mischief with Rohit’s cricketing career, which is of bad taste,” said the player.

“BCCI medical team gave the report of two players Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma, I don’t find anything wrong,” said the former chairman of the BCCI selection committee, adding that “He (Rohit) making it to the game against Sunrisers’ is something which he can answer”.

“Rohit and Ishant have been in rehabilitation and I am sure they will table the report to BCCI and if things are correct, both these players could take the flight to Australia,” stated the former chairman of selection.

And with the team taking off to Australia on November 10, all eyes will be on the BCCI selectors if they would include Rohit Sharma in the list of travelers at the Sharjah Airport.