'Is Sanju Samson selected only for travelling?': Twitter trolls Kohli and Shastri for not selecting the Kerala batsman

Cricket fans have been disappointed with Indian cricket team management for not playing Sanju Samson in the second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.
India are playing at Samson's home ground where the Rajasthan Royals batsman received huge praise, as soon he enetered the ground, people started chanting Sanju to welcome the local lad.
Samson has been waiting for his chance since he was picked for the Bangladesh T20I series last month. But was seen on the bench for all three matches. Samson wasn't included in the first T20I with Pant preffered as the first-choice gloves man.
Pant scored 18 off 9 balls at Hyderabad, he smashed two sixes at the crucial stage to relieve a bit of pressure from skipper Virat Kohli.
However, fans took to Twitter as they felt bad for Samson who could not play a game infront of his home crowd. Let us go through some tweets hit directly at selectors.
