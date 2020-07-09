Is MS Dhoni thinking of retirement? Here’s what his manager has to say

There has been a lot of speculation over Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s future in cricket. Ever since that tragic runout during the semifinal game during the 2019 World Cup match against New Zealand, people have questioned the former India captain’s role in the team, saying that he isn’t the Dhoni of old, and needs to call it a day.

With Dhoni not playing any form of cricket since them, despite practicing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the lockdown was imposed, people continue to suggest that he isn’t going to play any competitive cricket once the lockdown is lifted. However, his manager Mihir Diwakar told Hindustan Times that Dhoni ‘still has the hunger’ to play cricket, and is not looking at retirement any time soon.

“Being friends, we don’t talk about his cricket. But looking at him, he’s not all thinking about retirement,” Diwakar told PTI. “He is very determined to play the IPL. He has worked really hard for this. If you remember he was there in Chennai one month in advance before everything was shut down.”

“He has maintained his fitness regimen at his farmhouse and will start practice after the lockdown is lifted. Everything now depends on how fast the situation returns to normalcy,” Diwakar said.

Regarded as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand. Its been almost an year that he has been away from the cricket field, yet conversations about his return or future retirement have never died out in the time since and he still remains one of the most talked about cricketers in the present era.

Speculations about his retirement from all forms of international cricket have been going ever since the 2019 World Cup. But Dhoni has still not made any such announcement. However, one thing is sure -- whenever he hangs his boots, it will be a day when entire India will have tears in its eyes, just like when Sachin Tendulkar drew curtains on his 24-year-old long career in Mumbai.