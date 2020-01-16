'Is MS Dhoni retiring?': Twitter in absolute shock after Captain Cool not included in BCCI's annual contract

BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list. He last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a break since then and his future with the team isn't clear.