'Is MS Dhoni retiring?': Twitter in absolute shock after Captain Cool not included in BCCI's annual contract

BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list. He last played a match in India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has been on a break since then and his future with the team isn't clear.
Many have taken to Twitter to express their concern on this news. "Is #MSDhoni seriously retiring?" a user tweeted.
Reknowned sports writer and columnist, Ayaz Memon aka 'cricketwallah', said, "How does one read M S Dhoni not getting a central contract? The BCCI giving him a clear signal, or mutually reached understanding? Remember, Dhoni hasn't retired and will play the IPL. Consider also he hasn't stepped on to a cricket field since the 50-overs World Cup."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)