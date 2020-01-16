Is MS Dhoni cooling off?

One: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's insistence on the fact that each and every individual cricketer will get due respect.

"You know champions don't finish quickly. I don't know what's in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know," Ganguly had said after taking over as the board president. If this doesn't indicate about Dhoni donning the Blue jersey again, then Thursday's assertion by BCCI hours after the contract list was made public -- wherein they said that central contracts have nothing to do with his future -- only show that the doors of the Indian team for the two-time World Cup winning captain are still open.

"Let's get the facts right. A contract isn't the ultimate authority on whether you can play for the country or not. Regular players are given a contract and to be honest, Dhoni hasn't played for the national team since the 2019 World Cup. So, he wasn't named in the contract," a BCCI official told IANS.

"If someone sees this as the end of the road or some hint from the selectors, it isn't the case. He can still perform and get back into the national team if he wants and that includes playing for India in the World T20. The central contract honestly has no relation to Dhoni's India future. In the past also you have had players without a contract playing for the country and you will see that in the future as well. Assuming things doesn't help," the official explained.

Another important thing which goes in Dhoni's favour is the support he gets from current India captain Virat Kohli. "He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, 'Wow, MS Dhoni'," Kohli had said about Dhoni prior to 2019 World Cup.

"You look at what he's done for the country, no one can (gift) him that space, he deserves it."