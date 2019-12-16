Is Mitchell Starc joining Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL?

"Welcome to the @sunrisershyd @mstarc56 (sic.)," he said in the caption.

While the incident comes a few days before the auction for the 2020 season is held, the post could be nothing more than a humorous one as Starc is not there in the list of 332 cricketers who will go under the hammer.

Starc and England Test captain Joe Root are two high profile names who opted out of the IPL this year. This will be the fifth successive year that the 29-year-old won't be playing in the cash rich T20 league. He last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2015.