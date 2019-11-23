Is 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma trying to be a pace bowler now?

Team India is clearly enjoying their cricket, and their first-day mauling of Bangladesh showcases that. And the enthusiasm they have for cricket right now extends beyond the matches themselves. Rohit Sharma, who took a breathtaking catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque, was once again in the limelight, this time for his pre-game practice session ahead of Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test.
The opening batsman was spotted bowling(!) medium-pace in the nets, in what seems to be an effort to join India's prolific pace brigade. It appears that Rohit isn't satisfied with scoring centuries, he wants to join in in the wicket-taking column too!
Rohit is a part-time off-spinner and occasionally bowls in Test cricket when India's regular bowlers are tired. In this practice session, Rohit wandered up to bowl a couple of seam deliveries to R Ashwin with a longer run-up than usual.
Even after Ashwin left the practice session, the Mumbai Indians skipper continued his pace bowling practice as he was enjoying the touch and feel of the pink ball.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)