Is 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma trying to be a pace bowler now?

Team India is clearly enjoying their cricket, and their first-day mauling of Bangladesh showcases that. And the enthusiasm they have for cricket right now extends beyond the matches themselves. Rohit Sharma, who took a breathtaking catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque, was once again in the limelight, this time for his pre-game practice session ahead of Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test.

The opening batsman was spotted bowling(!) medium-pace in the nets, in what seems to be an effort to join India's prolific pace brigade. It appears that Rohit isn't satisfied with scoring centuries, he wants to join in in the wicket-taking column too!