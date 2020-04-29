Irrfan Khan death: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag mourn actor's death

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.
He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.
Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag mourned the actor's untimely demise.
Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar said that Irrfan was one of his favourite actors and have watched all his films. He wrote, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones."
Indian captain Virat Kohli wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul."
Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter and wrote, "A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and well - wishers #IrfanKhan."
Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote, "There are actors who have the ability to move you with every performance, irrespective of role or medium! Irrfan Khan was one of those rare gems! Indispensable. He went too soon! RIP!"
"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it"," an official statement from the actor's representative read.
"I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it," the statement said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)