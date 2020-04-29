Irrfan Khan death: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag mourn actor's death

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Virendra Sehwag mourned the actor's untimely demise.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar said that Irrfan was one of his favourite actors and have watched all his films. He wrote, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones."