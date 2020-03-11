Ireland beat Afghanistan in final T20I via super over

Ireland managed to outclass Afghanistan in a super over in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground on Tuesday.

With this win, Ireland gained a consolidation win, but the series went on Afghanistan as they had won the opening two matches of the series.

In the super over, Afghanistan managed to score just eight runs. Ireland's Kevin O'Brien ensured that Ireland manages to go away with a victory.

Chasing 143, Afghanistan got off to a flier as openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani put on 51 runs in the first six overs of the innings. However, Ireland came back strongly in the match as the side dismissed Gurbaz (42) and Ghani (18) in quick succession, reducing Afghanistan to 60/2.