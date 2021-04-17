IPL 2021: Padikkal has few things to iron out but he is a great talent, says Brian Lara

Mumbai, April 17: Devdutt Padikkal needs to "iron out" a few technical things but the legendary Brian Lara is confident that the Royal Challengers Bangalore left-hander would better his performance during this IPL with a few Man of the Match awards.

The 20-year-old Padikkal was one of the finds of the last IPL, scoring 474 runs with five half-centuries and contributing handsomely to RCB's campaign.

This year, he missed RCB's opener as he was recovering from a bout of COVID-19 virus and scored 11 in his first appearance, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.