IPL without fans only as last resort, says BCCI official

The uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season of Indian Premier League has been growing with each passing day amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has put the entire country to standstill.

With lucrative IPL, which was slated to begin March 29, now having postponed indefinitely, the officials are looking at the month of July as the only possible window, but with ifs-and-buts aplenty.

"The board is looking at an alternate window to host matches, possibly in July, or latest during winter,” CNBC-TV18 quoted a BCCI official as saying on anonymity.

Without fans?

"But only as last resort," the official added.

Earlier, IANS reported a BCCI official saying that the IPL organisers were looking to hold the tournament in the month where the T20 World Cup has been already scheduled.

However, this too, fired back as ICC clarified the world cup will go as planned.

In case the IPL in not held this year, the tournament might bear the financial loss of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 crore of its Rs 47,000 crore valuation.

While reportedly, broadcasters Star India would lose Rs 3269.50 crore, with them having bought the right for Rs 16,347 crore in 2018 for five years.

Furthermore, title sponsons might have to bear the loss of Rs 400 crore from VIVO.