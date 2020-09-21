IPL: Top 5 umpiring gaffes which makes you wonder why richest league can't get it right

Umpiring howlers isn't a novelty for the richest cricket league in the world - the Indian Premier League (IPL). On Sunday, in only the second game of IPL 2020, a blunder from an on-field umpire has cost Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) the match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The gaffe has invited fury from fans, experts and owners.

The incident took place in the second last over of the match, Rabada bowled a full-toss outside off which was hit towards extra cover by Mayank Agarwal. Agarwal and Chris Jordan ran a quick couple. However, on-field umpire Nitin Menon deemed it as a single, declaring that Jordan did not tap his bat past the crease. But, the replays showed otherwise.

As per those lashing out at the umpire, the game wouldn't have gone into the Super Over, if the umpire would have given a correct decision or if the wrong decision was rectified by the third umpire.

Meanwhile, here are top 5 umpiring gaffes in the IPL which will make you wonder why the richest league can't get it right:

1. RCB vs MI (2019):

With seven needed to win from one ball, RCB all-rounder Shivam Dube failed to get the job done as Mumbai Indians registered a six-run win. However, after the match, replays showed that Lasith Malinga had overstepped by a big margin but umpire S Ravi did not signal it as 'no ball'. A fuming Virat Kohli knew the cost of the umpiring error and said, "We are playing at the IPL level. We are not playing club cricket. That is just a ridiculous call. The umpires should have their eyes open. It was a no-ball by an inch. It's completely different game altogether. If it is a game of margins, I don't know what is happening. They should have been more sharp and careful out there."

2. SRH vs MI (2017):

It was the seventh over of the game. David Warner had scored a boundary on the last ball of the previous over of Jasprit Bumrah. However, both the match officials Nitin Menon and C.K. Nandan did not notice that David Warner had again taken the strike on the first ball of Mitchell McClenaghan’s over. It was pointed out by the commentators but there was no going back.

3. RCB vs SRH (2019):

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were again at the receiving end of another umpiring mistake against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match in 2019. Fast bowler Umesh Yadav was bowling the final over of the match when umpire Nigel Llong adjudged the fifth delivery to be a no-ball. However, the replays showed that Yadav's foot was inches behind the crease. The bowler walked up to Llong after watching the replays on the giant screen and had a chat with the umpire. However, he was told to continue the over. Kohli was also not happy with the decision.

4. MI vs RPS (2017):

On-field umpires generally make mistakes while adjudging the batsman leg before wicket (LBW). One such gaffe was made by umpire S Ravi during a 2017 match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiants. He failed to see a clear inside edge and gave Jos Buttler out. South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir reaped the benefit of the umpire's poor call. However, the Decision Review System (DRS) has been made available in the tournament which can prevent such glaring umpiring errors.

5. CSK VS RR (2019):

One rarely sees Captain Cool MS Dhoni lose his cool on the field but there was a moment in a match against Rajasthan Royals in 2019 went a fuming Dhoni walked inside the boundary ropes. It was the fourth delivery of the final over being bowled by Ben Stokes. CSK needed 8 runs to win the match and Stokes bowled a beamer to Mitchell Santner. Santner managed to get it away for a double but umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no-ball as he considered the ball to be above the waist of the batsman. However, leg umpire Bruce Oxenford overruled. However, television replays showed that Gandhe’s original decision was perhaps the right one.