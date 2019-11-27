IPL to determine MS Dhoni fate

Kolkata: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will take a call on his future after next year’s Indian Premier League, a source close to the star cricketer claimed on Tuesday, squashing the endless speculation surrounding his career.

The 38-year-old has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the World Cup in England in July and has missed the tour of the West Indies and home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. He is in the best shape possible, fitness wise, and has been training hard for the last one month,” the source told PTI, adding: “However, the number of competitive games he will play before the IPL will be decided in due course.”

Moreover, India head coach Ravi Shastri, in an interview with IANS on Tuesday, hinted that a final call will be taken after the next year’s IPL. “It all depends on when he (Dhoni) starts playing and how he plays during the IPL; what the other people are doing with the wicket-keeping gloves, or, what is the form of those players, as opposed to Dhoni's.

The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your best squad is decided,” Shastri said.

“What I would say is rather than speculating who is where, wait for the IPL to get over, because then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best-17 in the country," he added.

Earlier, national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad had made it clear that the panel has “moved on” and Dhoni is aware of its intent to groom youngsters such as Rishabh Pant keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.