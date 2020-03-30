IPL to be cancelled? BCCI to formally address the situation after 21-day coronavirus lockdown period

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and sporting events getting cancelled or pushed, the Indian Premier League, The Indian Express reported, is most likely to be cancelled.
According to that report, no auctions will take place for the 2021 season of the IPL.
While the BCCI has not made a formal announcement, it is most likely to make one on April 15 – the day after the 21-day lockdown ends.
Earlier, senior India opener Rohit Sharma felt the Indian Premier League (IPL) can wait for the time being. In an Instagram chat with teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit was quizzed by the leg-spinner about the fate of IPL this season.
"We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first," Rohit said after Chahal asked him about the IPL.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said he "doesn't have an answer" on the fate of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BCCI suspended the IPL, originally scheduled from March 29, to April 15 after government suspended all visas, barring few categories like diplomatic and employment, making it impossible for foreign players to participate.
Amid the ongoing complete lockdown, it is becoming increasingly difficult for all the stakeholders to work out an alternate plan. COVID-19 has so far claimed 11 lives in India along with 500-plus positive cases.
"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interaction.
