IPL suspension to have clear ramifications for cricket in Australia

Michael Hussey tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to quarantine in India. He will be spending the 10 quarantine days in an Indian hotel. After the quarantine, he will be able to relocate to either Sri Lanka or the Maldives. The Aussie cricketers Adam Zampa and Andrew Tye relocated back in April without any assistance from the BCCI. Kane Richardson also managed to make his way to Doha during the same month.

According to Mr. Todd Greenberg, the CEO of the Australian Cricketers’ Association, the players were fully aware of what situation they risked putting themselves in from the moment they decided to play in India. There is also no real debate regarding the fact that any thirty-eight individuals will be forced to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in Australia.

Along with the cricket players are officials, there are also some 173 Australian children stuck in India. Most of the children aren’t living with their immediate family but rather with extended family members. Children visiting their grandparents in India have become stuck, and the current travel ban makes it impossible for them to return. Unaccompanied children aren’t allowed to fly with Qantas even on repatriation flights, and this has thrown a wrench in the plans of bringing them back home. Qantas is the only Australian carrier that is offering repatriation flights. In most cases, their extended family is unable to accompany them back home due to the fact that only Australian nationals are allowed to enter Australia. There have been reports of young children being stuck in India for over 18 months, basically since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 situation in India has seen soaring infection rates and deaths. On Wednesday, the country reported over 3,700 deaths. More than 20 million Indians have been infected, but the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to poor reporting. The situation is becoming dire day by day, and there seems to be no favorable resolution in sight.

