IPL suspended: Australia to lock out players till at least May 15 as cricketers not Australian government's top priority

The suspension of IPL has jammed Australian cricketers in a 'no-way' lane.

The Cricket Australia (CA) and Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) on Tuesday released a joint statement after the BCCI suspended the cash-rich league for time being. The statement read: "Cricket Australia (CA) and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) understand the decision of the BCCI to indefinitely postpone the 2021 Indian Premier League for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

"CA is in direct contact with the BCCI as they work through plans to ensure the safe accommodation and repatriation of Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators back home to Australia."

"CA and the ACA respect the decision of the Australian Government to pause travel from India until at least May 15 and will not seek exemptions.

"CA and the ACA thank the BCCI for their efforts and cooperation for the safe repatriation of all participants at the IPL."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had last week said that Aussie cricketers playing in the IPL will not be prioritised as theirs was a 'private' choice. In the same briefing, Australia officially confirmed the banning of all direct passenger flights from India until May 15 keeping in mind the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

In all 35 Australians are part of the IPL, including 13 players, 11 coaches, four commentators, two umpires and four support staff.