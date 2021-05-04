IPL Suspended: BCCI ready to bear costs of travelling for foreign players, says an official

The second wave of coronavirus has swept across India and the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has gone along with it.

Over the last two days, several players from three IPL teams have tested Covid positive. This includes Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra, and SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha.

Now as the IPL stands suspended, one of the major responsibilities for the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will be to ensure the safe journey of overseas players back to their country.

Speaking on the same, one of the BCCI officials on the condition of anonymity said to The Free Press Journal, “Individuals have tested positive from different teams. So it means the tournament going on with current variables puts too many lives at risk.

“And as we said before, the tournament is not over for the BCCI until each one of them has reached their homes in respective countries. The BCCI will offer full support financially and in any way possible to ensure that every foreign national part of the IPL reaches their homes safely.”

According to the source, the BCCI through diplomatic channels is in contact with the Government of Australia.

"The air routes with South Africa are still open and we have around 13 to 14 individuals from the country. The New Zealanders and English cricketers can also fly out to their county by following their guidelines of quarantine and testing,” he said.

Even Bangladesh cricketers can fly or cross the border by road if needed with air route suspended. Whereas the scenario is different with Australia.

“We will through diplomatic channels ensure that the players don't face any problems way back home as the air routes are closed. The BCCI is also keeping Cricket Australia in the loop of things. There should not be much to worry about."

In all, 35 Australians are part of this IPL edition, including 13 players, 11 coaches, four commentators, two umpires, and four support staff.