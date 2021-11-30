IPL Retention: RCB retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (7 crore). The franchise has now left Rs 57 crore to buy other players at the auction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The journey continues. When I was contacted, I had no doubts. Three more years with this franchise means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come and I have a good feeling with what's to come from the next season onwards. We hope we make all of you proud, our fan base is amazing and we love all of you. I'll be there with my heart and soul, as always," former skipper Virat Kohli said after being retained.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the unversed, the eight teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

Hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franchisees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are in search of a new captain ahead of the next season, said they will always be a family and cherish fond memories.

"All of us are probably not going to be together at RCB again next season, such is the challenge the auction throws at us, but we will always be a family and cherish fond memories. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian," tweeted RCB.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 09:51 PM IST