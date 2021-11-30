IPL Retention: Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya unlikely to be retained; here's all you need to know

None of the franchisees have so far announced their official list of retained players but there are several unconfirmed reports doing the rounds ahead of today's show at 9:30 pm. According to these reports, many big names including Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya are unlikely to be retained by their respective franchisees.

The existing eight teams can retain a maximum of four players, not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits. As per the retention guidelines, if they retain four players, their auction purse will be reduced by 42 crore, three retentions will cost Rs 33 crore, two retentions will cost Rs 24 crore while one would cost Rs 14 crore.

Meanwhile, let us take a look at the likely retentions ahead of the deadline.

Delhi Capitals:

The franchise is all set to retain skipper Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and South African pacer Anrich Nortje. They will be releasing other consistent performers like R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada, who they might look to buy back in the auction. Another star player, Shreyas Iyer, is reportedly leaving Delhi after he didn't get his captaincy back following his return from a shoulder injury.

Mumbai Indians:

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the five-time champions will build the side around their two pillars -- skipper Rohit Sharma and lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah. They are unlikely to retain any other player. They will look to buy back Suryakumar Yadav, veteran Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kisan and Hardik Pandya on the auction table.

Chennai Super Kings:

The four-time champions have more or less figured out their four players. Skipper MS Dhoni picks himself and so does Ravindra Jadeja and the prolific Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was instrumental in the team's triumph this season following an early exit in 2020. The fourth was a tough call and the team has reportedly chosen England all-rounder Moeen Ali ahead of Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis.

Punjab Kings:

With skipper KL Rahul set to go back into the auction, the franchise may look for another fresh start. The team is keen on retaining its uncapped players Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi, whom the side has groomed from their younger days. Among the capped players, the team needs to decide its retentions among Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Shami and Nicholas Pooran.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

They are likely to retain Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. This means that would be letting go of World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan and opener Shubman Gill, who too can be their leader going forward.

Rajasthan Royals:

Making Sanju Samson the captain did not change their fortunes for the Royals but the team are likely to retain. The team will be looking to buy back Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler at the auction table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli, who has stepped down from captaincy, is likely to be retained alongside Glenn Maxwell. The team will be looking to buy back Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj and opener Devdutt Padikal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

For a team that remained in the news for the wrong reason this year after a fallout with former captain David Warner, only one players -- Kane Williamson-- look set to be retained.

(With PTI inputs)

