IPL Retention: MI retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore) and Kieron Pollard (6 crore). The franchise has now left Rs 48 crore to buy other players at the auction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"It was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai this year. We've had absolutely gu players and to release them is heartbreaking. They've done some amazing work and created memories for this franchise. But we've got four players including myself who can hopefully form a good core," said skipper Rohit Sharma after being retained.

For the unversed, the eight teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

Hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franchisees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

Giving a heart-warming farewell to their players, five-time champions Mumbai Indians said they'll always be part of the family.

"It's RETENTION DAY! Few will be reunited. Few will move on to play in different colours. But one thing's for sure, they'll always be part of our #OneFamily," tweeted Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:11 PM IST