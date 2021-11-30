IPL Retention: KKR retain Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have retained Andre Russell (12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore) and Sunil Narine (6 crore). The franchise has now left Rs 48 crore to buy other players at the auction.

The franchise who look to buy back skipper Eoin Morgan and opener Shubman Gill at the auction.

For the unversed, the eight teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

Hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franchisees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

"Our Knights in shining armor #ThankYou #Knights #IPL2021 #KKR #AmiKKR," tweeted Kolkata Knight Riders.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:23 PM IST