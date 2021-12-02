IPL Retention: Hardik Pandya shares feelings on Instagram after Mumbai Indians did not retain him

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians after he was released ahead of the mega IPL auction.

The window for the franchises to retain players for the IPL 2022 season closed on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav.

Hardik posted a video on his Instagram, cherishing all his memories and time spent with the franchise.

"I'll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I'll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I've made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I'll always be grateful. I've grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever," Hardik captioned the post.

With a total salary cap of INR 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:50 PM IST