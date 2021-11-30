IPL Retention: Full list of players retained ahead of mega auction

Ahead of the mega IPL auction, the eight teams on Tuesday released their list of the retained players.

Check out the full list below:

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell (12 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)

Meanwhile, hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franshiees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

Giving a heart-warming farewell to their players, five-time champions Mumbai Indians said they'll always be part of the family.

"It's RETENTION DAY! Few will be reunited. Few will move on to play in different colours. But one thing's for sure, they'll always be part of our #OneFamily," tweeted Mumbai Indians.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings said that the love of 2021 will always be super special.

"The highs and loves of 2021 that we endeared as a family will always be Super Special! The #Yellove will fill our Yellow heart, wherever we go!," tweeted CSK.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are in search of a new captain ahead of the next season, said they will always be a family and cherish fond memories.

"All of us are probably not going to be together at RCB again next season, such is the challenge the auction throws at us, but we will always be a family and cherish fond memories. Once an RCBian, always an RCBian," tweeted RCB.

"We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction #ForeverOrange," tweeted SRH thanking their players.

"Framed in our hearts forever," said Delhi Capitals (DC) in a tweet along with picture featuring all the players.

"Our Knights in shining armor #ThankYou #Knights #IPL2021 #KKR #AmiKKR," tweeted Kolkata Knight Riders.

"One. Last. Time. Shower some love and messages for #SaddaSquad from #IPL2021," said Punjab Kings.

"One last night as a team," wrote the Rajasthan Royals on Instagram.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:39 PM IST