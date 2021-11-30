IPL Retention: Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained Rishabh Pant (16 cr), Axar Patel (9 cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.50 crore) and Anrich Nortje (6.50 cr). After the retention of these players the franchise is left with Rs 48 crore in its purse.

It had been reported for a while that Shreyas Iyer, who had led DC brilliantly before being replaced by Pant, would not be a part of the four players as he has preferred to be a part of the auction pool.

DC have also decided to let let of off-spinner R Ashwin, IPL legend Amit Mishra and one of the quickest pacers in world cricket, Kagiso Rabada, into the auction pool.

One of the most surprising moves by Delhi Capitals (DC) which will be discussed for a long time would be of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL.

Notably, Iyer had led DC for the full season in 2020 before he sustained a shoulder injury and returned to the squad when DC management announced its decision to continue with Pant as the full-time captain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:22 PM IST