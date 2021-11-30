IPL Retention: CSK retain Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has retained Ravindra Jadeja (16 crore), MS Dhoni (12 crore), Moeen Ali (8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore). The franchise has now left Rs 48 crore to buy other players at the auction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said all Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Moeen Ali are difficult to replace and that is why they've been retained. He said it was very difficult to leave out guys like Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, and Dwyane Bravo.

For the unversed, the eight teams were allowed to retain a maximum of four players -- not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.

Hours before the announcement of the retention list for the IPL 2022, franchisees on Tuesday bid adieu to their players by thanking them for their contributions and memories over the last few years.

"The highs and loves of 2021 that we endeared as a family will always be Super Special! The #Yellove will fill our Yellow heart, wherever we go!," tweeted CSK.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:08 PM IST