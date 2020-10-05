IPL, RCB vs DC: Delhi Capitals don special jersey against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Delhi Capitals will don a specially designed JSW Paints branded jersey in their fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played on Monday evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. JSW Paints, part of the JSW Group, has partnered with Delhi Capitals for Monday's game.

"The JSW Group has played a crucial role in the development of Indian sports over the last few years. Our team will proudly don the JSW Paints jersey for the game against RCB not only in support of the group's tremendous contribution towards Indian sports, but also to endorse the message of unity," said Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals.