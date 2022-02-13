IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Shivam Dube gets double dose of happiness; becomes father same day CSK buys him for Rs 4 crore

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube had two reasons to rejoice on Sunday as he was bought by the IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹4 crore on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction while on the same day his wife gave birth to a son.

Dube shared the good news with his fans via Instagram. He announced on Instagram that his wife gave birth to a baby boy and on the same day he was bought by the IPL franchise CSK.

“Bundle of happiness arrives in our life … blessed with a baby boy,” Dube posted on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

Bidding on Shivam Dubey started from Rs 50 lakh. Initially, there was fierce competition between the new IPL franchise Lucknow Supergiants and Punjab Kings. However, CSK jumped in between making a higher bid and added him to their franchise.

Shivam had stepped into international cricket in 2019 but he could not do anything special. After which he was dropped from Team India.

Dubey was first included in their team by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. After playing for RCB for two years, the left-handed batter went on to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

The 28-year-old made his India debut and played in his only match against the West Indies in December 2019. He has represented India in 13 T20Is.

(with sources inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 07:29 PM IST