IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Benny Howell picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 40L, to become first French-born cricketer to play in IPL

English cricketer Benny Alexander Cameron Howell was picked up by Punjab Kings in the current mega IPL auctions 2022 at a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

French-born cricketer Howell is a right-handed batsman who bowls right-arm medium-fast.

Howell has played domestically for Hampshire County Cricket Club and Gloucestershire. He has also been part of the Bangladesh Premier League for three seasons representing Rangpur Riders.

Apart from De Villiers, Howell has also played BPL season alongside the likes of Ravi Bopara, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, and Rilee Rossouw, all of whom have tasted success at the highest level.

PBKS have completed their squad of 25 players by buying 23 players at the IPL mega auction held across two days. They spent a total of Rs 86.55 crore in retaining and buying players and were still left with Rs 3.45 crore.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:21 PM IST