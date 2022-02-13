e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Benny Howell picked by Punjab Kings for Rs 40L, to become first French-born cricketer to play in IPL

French-born cricketer Howell is a right-handed batsman who bowls right-arm medium-fast.
FPJ Web Desk
All rounder Benny Howell | Photo: Twitter Image

All rounder Benny Howell | Photo: Twitter Image

Advertisement

English cricketer Benny Alexander Cameron Howell was picked up by Punjab Kings in the current mega IPL auctions 2022 at a base price of Rs 40 lakh.

French-born cricketer Howell is a right-handed batsman who bowls right-arm medium-fast.

Howell has played domestically for Hampshire County Cricket Club and Gloucestershire. He has also been part of the Bangladesh Premier League for three seasons representing Rangpur Riders.

Apart from De Villiers, Howell has also played BPL season alongside the likes of Ravi Bopara, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, and Rilee Rossouw, all of whom have tasted success at the highest level.

PBKS have completed their squad of 25 players by buying 23 players at the IPL mega auction held across two days. They spent a total of Rs 86.55 crore in retaining and buying players and were still left with Rs 3.45 crore.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Arjun Tendulkar bought for 30 lakhs by Mumbai Indians IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Arjun Tendulkar bought for 30 lakhs by Mumbai Indians
Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 09:21 PM IST
Advertisement