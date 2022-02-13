IPL Mega Auctions 2022: Arjun Tendulkar bought for 30 lakhs by Mumbai Indians

Set at a base price of Rs 30 lakh, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar son's Arjun Tendulkar was bought by Mumbai Indians in today's IPL mega auctions for the same price.

Mumbai Indians took to Twitter posting "Aala re" (here he comes) to welcome Arjun in their squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He will play beneathhis father's mentorship after being re-signed by Mumbai Indians.

The 22-year-old was a member of the Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2021, but was released by the franchise ahead of this year’s mega auction.

The left-arm pacer was part of Mumbai Indians as a net bowler for few years and had also travelled to UAE for IPL 2020.

Arjun, who is uncapped in IPL, has played 2 T20s for the Mumbai state team and is a part of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:35 PM IST