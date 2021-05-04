'IPL is postponed, not cancelled': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says decision will be taken in due course

The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday evening issued an important clarification that the 14th edition of the IPL has just been postponed and not cancelled. Earlier on May 4, the IPL was suspended indefinitely due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports, Shukla informed that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.

"I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year's IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it," said Shukla.

The BCCI official also added that this decision has been taken keeping the current situation in mind.