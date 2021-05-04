'IPL is postponed, not cancelled': BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla says decision will be taken in due course

The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday evening issued an important clarification that the 14th edition of the IPL has just been postponed and not cancelled. Earlier on May 4, the IPL was suspended indefinitely due to a Covid-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.
Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports, Shukla informed that the decision on the completion of the tournament will be taken in due course of time.
"I want to make it clear that IPL 2021 has been not cancelled. It has been suspended, it has been postponed, it has been deferred, so it will happen. The remaining part of this year's IPL will happen. But in due course, when the covid situation improves, a decision will be taken about it," said Shukla.
The BCCI official also added that this decision has been taken keeping the current situation in mind.
"Few players wanted to leave the country. They had spoken to their franchisees and the franchisees also confided with us. But not many players were willing to leave the country. But keeping that in mind, and obviously, there is a panic-like situation, if people are scared, we have to look at that aspect also and we have to take steps accordingly. So, that's why keeping their concerns in mind, their families' concerns in mind, we have taken this decision," Shukla further explained.
Over the last two days, several players from three IPL teams have tested Covid positive. This includes Kolkata Knight Riders’ Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Delhi Capitals’ Amit Mishra, and SRH’s Wriddhiman Saha, leading to the temporary suspension of the league.
