IPL in Covid times: Premier League, Bundesliga displayed that sport can continue in lockdown, says Morgan

The England limited-overs captain cited the examples of Premier League and Bundesliga, the tournaments which were played despite the countries being in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Morgan feels the ongoing IPL should continue as long as "it doesn't disturb what's happening in the public eye".

"Yeah, I think certainly when we came out of our first initial lockdown period, I remember the first sport being on TV was probably in New Zealand and Australia. It was a rugby union and rugby league. Then slowly, the Bundesliga started, then the Premier League started," said Morgan.

"And that almost displayed that you can play sport while the country is almost in full lockdown. If there's a template to make that happen, it has happened, but also as long as it doesn't disturb what's happening in the public eye," he added.

KKR pacer Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund and also urged fellow players who are participating in the ongoing IPL 2021, to come forward and donate as India fight the coronavirus pandemic.

KKR are at the fifth spot in the points table and will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday.