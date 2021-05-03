IPL Games in Delhi to be rescheduled? Check out what BCCI Official has to say

While DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told PTI that he hasn't been informed about any re-scheduling the problem is CSK having played Mumbai Indians last Saturday.

"Balaji was in the dug-out and also before and after the match, he interacted with Mumbai Indians players which is natural. Now you can test everyday but just like KKR's match has been postponed, it's prudent if MI's match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday and CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday is rescheduled," the influential official said.

Since KKR team is doing everyday testing with six days of hard quarantine, many believe that the same rule should be applicable for CSK also before they play their next match.

But rescheduling always becomes a nightmare as the Delhi leg ends on May 8 after which the 'Cluster Caravan' is supposed to move to Bengaluru and Kolkata.