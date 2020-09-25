IPL, CSK vs DC: Prithvi Shaw listened to Dhoni like a student before the match, then he struck a fluent half-century

When young players meet legends like MS Dhoni, the reverence visible in their eyes is quite obvious. The same was witnessed on Friday as Delhi Capitals' young opener Prithvi Shaw met Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni before the innings started.

He was seen in a posture which is usually witnessed when students are speaking to teachers. It looked like Shaw was listening intently to whatever tips Dhoni had for him.

With Shaw hitting a fluent half-century, it looks like Dhoni did indeed pass some wisdom to the youngster. The two players had quite a few encounters in the came as Shaw struck 64 off 43 balls.

In a moment that we have rarely seen happening, Dhoni also missed out a DRS chance when Shaw nicked a ball and the umpire gave it not out. However, television replays showed that Shaw had nicked the ball and was caught behind the stumps.

The DRS or Umpire Decision Review System is humorously referred to as 'Dhoni Review System' due to the former Indian skipper's ability to spot umpiring errors.

Later, it was Dhoni who stumped him on Piyush Chawla's ball and got him out at 64.

Dhoni also helped out Shaw when it looked like the Mumbai youngster had gotten something in his eyes during the play.