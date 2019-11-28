IPL Controversies: Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia

Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia. Their story is well known and highly publicized. They had begun dating in 2005, and jointly bought the King XI Punjab franchise ahead of the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Soon after, however, their relationship fell apart. It began with news reports stating Wadia had slapped Preity Zinta at a party, along with rumours of fights over the team. They broke up, but decided to continue working together on the IPL franchise.

They were business partners and things seemed fine, until 2014, when Preity had had enough of Wadia's bullying behind the scenes, and file a police complaint against him.

In it, she alleged that he had hit and abused her during a match between Kings XI and the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, along with using extremely derogatory language towards her. She further accused him of threatening her life, and that she had filed the complaint because she was now worried for her safety.

She later took to facebook to open up on the matter, and on the hate she had received because of it.

The matter went to the Bombay High Court in 2018, where it was dismissed, with the judges urging the two parties to settle the matter between themselves.

At present, both Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta still serve as co-owners of Kings XI Punjab.