IPL Bowling Stats: Who's coming for Malinga's throne?

The IPL auction is set to be held on December 19th, 2019, and some big names are set to feature in it. Chief amongst them is Australia's pace spearhead - Mitchell Starc.

Starc had featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons prior to the last one - when he opted out of the IPL to focus on his rehabilitation ahead of the World Cup. He is now a free agent, and can be selected by any team during the auction. He is sure to feature as one of the most sought-after players at that event.

That being said, let's take a look at the players who have dominated the bowling columns over the 12 seasons thus far.