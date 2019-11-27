IPL Bowling Stats: Who's coming for Malinga's throne?

The IPL auction is set to be held on December 19th, 2019, and some big names are set to feature in it. Chief amongst them is Australia's pace spearhead - Mitchell Starc.
Starc had featured for the Royal Challengers Bangalore for two seasons prior to the last one - when he opted out of the IPL to focus on his rehabilitation ahead of the World Cup. He is now a free agent, and can be selected by any team during the auction. He is sure to feature as one of the most sought-after players at that event.
That being said, let's take a look at the players who have dominated the bowling columns over the 12 seasons thus far.
Most wickets:
1. Lasith Malinga - 170
2. Amit Mishra - 157
3. Harbhajan Singh - 150
4. Piyush Chawla - 150
5 Dwayne Bravo - 147
These guys have all been in the league almost from its inception, hence their positions right up top. Another testament to the value of experience in this tournament. (If CSK's existence wasn't enough.)
Best average (min. 50 wickets):
1. Lasith Malinga - 19.80
2. Imran Tahir - 20.39 (79 wickets)
3. Rashid Khan - 21.69 (55 wickets)
4. Munaf Patel - 22.94 (74 wickets)
5. Yuzvendra Chahal - 23.18 (100 wickets)
It turns out, a lot of the big names haven't taken over 50 wickets in the IPL, with the likes of Rabada, and Starc falling short of that mark, despite boasting better averages than most of the guys named above. Still, these are expected names - with the exception of Munaf Patel. 22.94? Crazy.
Best economy rate (min. 30 matches):
1. Rashid Khan - 6.55
2. Anil Kumble - 6.57
3. Sunil Narine - 6.67
4. Muttiah Muralitharan - 6.67
5. Dale Steyn - 6.76
Fairly self-explanatory list, if you ask us.
Best strike rate (min. 50 wickets):
1. Imran Tahir - 15.51
2. Lasith Malinga - 16.62
3. Dwayne Bravo - 17.59
4. Yuzndra Chahal - 17.87
5. Mitchell McClenaghan - 17.94
Number 6 on this list is Ashish Nehra, with his 106 wickets at a strike-rate of a wicket every 18 deliveries. We feel he should be here simply because of how good he was in his last few seasons in the IPL.
