IPL 2021: South African cricketers under scanner after compatriot Anrich Nortje tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 14: Pacer Anrich Nortje’s positive Covid-19 report has sent shock waves across the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. The development puts other South African cricketers who entered the bio-bubble at a later stage under scanner.
The Delhi Capitals’ spearhead tested positive while he was under quarantine. “He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine,” a well-informed source said.
The DC management is now on high alert as there is a possibility Kagiso Rabada might also return positive in his third Covid-19 test as the duo had entered the DC bio-bubble together.
For now, a sigh of relief for DC is that Rabada has come negative in two of his Covid-19 tests. However, a source close to the development said that he will now be monitored closely.
It is likely the South African duo will miss their match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.
Even Rajasthan Royals (RR), who were eagerly waiting for David Miller’s availability might have to wait a little longer now. The left-handed middle-order batsman had travelled to Mumbai with Rabada and Nortje on the same flight.
Quinton de Kock, unlike the other three, had taken a flight to Chennai as Mumbai Indians had their first match at Chepauk Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batsman played his first IPL 2021 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Earlier, KKR’s Nitish Rana, Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Devdutt Padikkal, Daniel Sams and DC’s Axar Patel had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.