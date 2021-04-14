IPL 2021: South African cricketers under scanner after compatriot Anrich Nortje tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, April 14: Pacer Anrich Nortje’s positive Covid-19 report has sent shock waves across the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. The development puts other South African cricketers who entered the bio-bubble at a later stage under scanner.

The Delhi Capitals’ spearhead tested positive while he was under quarantine. “He came in with a negative report, but has unfortunately tested positive now while undergoing quarantine,” a well-informed source said.

The DC management is now on high alert as there is a possibility Kagiso Rabada might also return positive in his third Covid-19 test as the duo had entered the DC bio-bubble together.

For now, a sigh of relief for DC is that Rabada has come negative in two of his Covid-19 tests. However, a source close to the development said that he will now be monitored closely.