IPL Batting stats: Will Virat Kohli keep hold of his orange cap?

The Indian Premier League is entering its 13th season, and ahead of the auction scheduled for December 19th, we wanted to go over some of the best players the IPL has had since its inception.
All-time top run scorers:
1. Virat Kohli - 5412 runs
2. Suresh Raina - 4968 runs
3. Rohit Sharma - 4898 runs
4. David Warner - 4706 runs
5. Shikhar Dhawan - 4579 runs
Most sixes:
1. Chris Gayle - 326
2. AB de Villiers - 212
3. MS Dhoni - 209
4. Rohit Sharma - 194
5. Suresh Raina - 194
Most fours:
1. Shikhar Dhawan - 524
2. Suresh Raina - 493
3. Gautam Gambhir - 491
4. Virat Kohli - 480
5. David Warner - 458
Highest individual score:
1. Chris Gayle - 175
2. Brendan McCullum - 158*
3. AB de Villiers - 133*
4. Rishabh Pant - 128*
5. Murali Vijay - 127
A fun fact in there, Chris Gayle has 326 sixes in 125 career IPL matches. Second-placed AB de Villiers took 154 matches for his 212 sixes, and third-placed MS Dhoni took a whopping 190 matches for his 209. Clearly, Gayle is in a class of his own in that particular stat.
Meanwhile, Andre Russell (predictably) dominates the strike-rate list. His 186.41 is comfortably clear of every other player, with teammate Sunil Narine in second place with a strike-rate of 168.34.
