IPL Batting stats: Will Virat Kohli keep hold of his orange cap?

A fun fact in there, Chris Gayle has 326 sixes in 125 career IPL matches. Second-placed AB de Villiers took 154 matches for his 212 sixes, and third-placed MS Dhoni took a whopping 190 matches for his 209. Clearly, Gayle is in a class of his own in that particular stat.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell (predictably) dominates the strike-rate list. His 186.41 is comfortably clear of every other player, with teammate Sunil Narine in second place with a strike-rate of 168.34.