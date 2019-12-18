IPL auctions 2020 live streaming: Where and when to watch the auctions live

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

For some teams it will be about finding the remaining pieces of their puzzle, while others with unsettled line-ups will look to add muscle and even overhaul the core of their sides at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which will take place in the state capital on Thursday.

Although it won't be a big auction this time with only 73 slots there to be filled by the eight franchises and 29 of them can be foreign buys, but will be fascinating to look which players go to which team, especially Indian uncapped players.

Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. All of them come with a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Kings XI Punjab have the maximum money to spend (Rs 42.70 crore) and will look to rope in a captain after India's premier Test off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

The IPL would also provide a platform for players to test their skills against the best ahead of the T20 World Cup in October next year.

When and where is the IPL auctions for IPL 2020?

The IPL auctions for 2020 IPL season will be held on December 19, Wednesday in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2020 auction start?

The IPL auctions for 2020 IPL season will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the IPL 2020 auction live?

The IPL 2020 auction will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2020 auction online?

The online streaming of IPL 2020 Auction will be available on Hotstar.