IPL Auction: 62 players, 8 teams - all the numbers from the auction

Kolkata: As the Indian Premier League auction came to a close, a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined.

In the auction, Australia's pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 15.5 crore while Piyush Chawla was the most expensive Indian player as he was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.75 crore.

Out of the 62, 29 are foreign players while 33 are Indian. Tim Southee, Alex Hales, Yusuf Pathan, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite did not get any takers and went unsold.