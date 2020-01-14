'IPL allows us to go out and compete on Indian wickets': David Warner on his partnership with Finch

The duo broke their own record of best partnership versus India.

According to Warner, the Indian bowlers bowled a lot of over-pitched deliveries and they just tried to capitalise on the opposition's errors.

"When you come to Wankhede, it always swings and there's a little bit of seam movement. Fortunately tonight they over-pitched quite a bit to Finchy (Finch), and he was able to get on the front foot and put them away.

"We tried to make the most of those over-pitched deliveries and we got off to a good start," he said.

"The most pleasing thing for me was seeing Finchy transfer his weight into the ball very well. Tonight was probably the best that I've ever seen him bat. The way he played was fantastic. It was great to have that winning partnership and be clinical there and (win) none down," Warner added.

So was he and Finch looking at the 2023 World Cup as opening partners and pat came the reply.

"We'll speak to our wives first. We'll both be 36 or 37. I've got three kids and I hope that's the last one. We'll take one step at a time. We'll look to the next game in Rajkot. We actually spoke about this in the team meeting - not looking too far ahead," Warner said.

He said usually the wickets in India are great for batting.

"(The IPL) allows us to go out and compete on Indian wickets and you've got a lot of net bowlers and resources to get better in these conditions. The wickets are always great and I'm just glad I'm a batsman and not a bowler," he signed off.