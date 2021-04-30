IPL a Victim of Crabs-in-a-Bucket Mentality, the Show Must Go On!

By Yajurvindra Singh

The situation in India at present is grave and worrying. The second wave of the dreaded Covid-19 virus has hit the country like a bolt from the blue. It is spreading all across India like a 'Tsunami' and is affecting every segment of the population.

The pertinent question that has arisen is whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) should continue or not.

The IPL at present is the life-line for Indian cricket and cricketers. The Indian cricket board (BCCI) could have easily held it in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) like they did six months ago.

However, having successfully accomplished a series against England during the pandemic earlier and being given the hosting rights for the T20 World Cup later in the year, the BCCI needed to show that cricket can be played even in this dire situation.