IPL 2022 will be held in India, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The next edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in India, confirmed Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI.

"The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting with new teams joining," ANI quoted Shah as saying. "We have a mega auction coming up to see what the new combination looks like."

The mega auction is slated to be held in the next month or so, with teams based in Ahmedabad and Lucknow being added.

The IPL 2020 was held wholly in the UAE due to the pandemic. The IPL 2021 began in India before COVID-19 cases affected the bio-bubble, forcing the tournament to be paused. The second leg of the season was then completed in the UAE with Chennai Super Kings winning their fourth title.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 06:20 PM IST