IPL 2022: Why did Australia speedster Mitchell Starc opt out of the mega auction?

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc was on the verge of registering for the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022 but opted out at the last moment, he revealed on Saturday.

"I was a click of the button away from entering the auction but personally didn't want to spend 22 more weeks in a bubble," said Starc after receiving the Allan Border medal for the best Australian male player of the year. "(I) needed more time to refresh the body, and for me that's prioritising Aussie games.

"They'll be a time where I'd love to go back to the IPL but in terms of wanting to play as much as I can for Australia, a multi-format player as well, that's a decision I've done for a while and gives me an opportunity to spend time with (wife) Alyssa (Healy) and family in those eight weeks outside of a cricket bubble."

Starc has been on the road with the Australian team from the Men's T20 World Cup last year. He played in the Ashes, which the Aussies won. If not for the cancelled series against New Zealand, Starc would have been in action.

The 32-year-old was seen supporting wife Healy, who is playing the Women's Ashes in Canberra. In the past, too, Starc has openly spoken about being there for his wife. He flew down from South Africa to watch Healy play the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and also helped her prepare ahead of the women's series against India last year.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:31 PM IST